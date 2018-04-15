RSVP for Paint Nite

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: April 29, 4-6PM, The Red Zone- Madison, Regent Street

Paint Night Fundraiser for Madison Girls Rock Camp (non-profit)

Tickets: $45 in advance. Please register by this Sunday, April 15: bit.ly/PaintNiteGRCM

Get all the paint and  supplies to create and paint your very own “Madison Chair” Sunset as seen on the Union Terrace

Entertainment by local female vocalist- Kelsey Miles

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
