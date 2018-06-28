Pleasant View Road Engineering Design

press release: The first public involvement meeting for the reconstruction of Pleasant View Road in the City of Madison and City of Middleton will take place at Middleton City Hall, Council Chambers, 7426 Hubbard Avenue, from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The project extends approximately 2.5 miles along Pleasant View Road from Mineral Point Road to US 14. The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open house format to allow for dialogue and individual questions and comments. A brief presentation will be given at 6:15 P.M. The City of Madison, City of Middleton, and design consultant representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and address questions or concerns.