press release: Dr. Eve Louise Ewing is a writer and scholar from Chicago. She is the author of two books, the widely lauded Electric Arches and the forthcoming Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago's South Side. Her research is focused on racism, social inequality, and urban policy, and the impact of these forces on American public schools and the lives of young people. She is a Provost's Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Chicago; in 2018, she will begin as Assistant Professor in the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago. Eve's work has been published in many venues, including The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Washington Post. She often uses public platforms to discuss these social issues, particularly Twitter, where she is a well-recognized commentator with 100,000 followers and 25-40 million views each month. She also co-directs Crescendo Literary, a partnership that develops community-engaged arts events and educational resources.

This Litfest Event is brought to you by WUD Distinguished Lecture Series, Illumination, WUD Society and Politics, and WUD Publications Committee.

Please join WUD DLS for Poetry in Context with Dr. Eve Ewing on Monday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. The doors of Shannon Hall will open at 7 p.m. The lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

Sign Language interpreting will be provided with CART captioning available upon request. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Megan Spletzer at spletzer@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.