Pop-up Peace Museum

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Saturday, April 22, Earth Day - From 12:30 till 2, Lisa Link Peace Park - 452 State Street, Madison

Why: Foster a more sustainable and peace filled world where everyone has a voice, all voices are unique, and all voices are important. 

Honor peace and planet before profit. In Native American tradition, celebrate the tapestry of humanity from the heart. Protect mother earth.

Specifics: Grannies singing, history of Lisa Link, Native American ceremony, poetry, talking twigs as a gift for all. Prelude to March for Science and Madison's Climate March.

Sponsored by: Call For Peace Drum & Dance Company and Madison Women's International League for Peace and Freedom in conjunction with WILPF Nationwide Solidarity Event

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

