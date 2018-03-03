press release: PostSecret: The Show is an immersive, poignant journey through the humor and humanity of the personal stories we keep to ourselves, and on rare occasions, share with others. Projected images, videos, three actors and a guitarist guide the audience through crowd-sourced narratives revealing the true stories behind the secrets. See the secrets that brought hundreds of millions to the PostSecret blog, which became six best-selling books. Frank Warren, internet phenomenon and recipient of the Mental Health Advocacy Lifetime Achievement Award, collaborated with an award-winning team of theater professionals to bring PostSecret to life, theatrically, for the first time. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance.

Part of Shine United’s Off-Broadway Series.