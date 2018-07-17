press release: UW-Madison's Global Health Institute is planning a series of three talks in July highlighting the work of 9 Mandela Washington Fellows during their time in Madison.

The talks will be July 10, 17 and 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Room 1309 at the Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Ave.

July 10: Improving access to care Two Ethiopian physicians and an occupational therapist from Tanzania discuss their work that includes raising awareness about maternal and child health, providing care in rural areas and advocating for human rights.

July 17: Preventing disease A Nigerian physician, Ghana nurse and Zambian community outreach worker discuss preventive care in hospitals, promoting health and reducing HIV.