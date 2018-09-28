Printmaking Retreat
Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St. , Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
press release:
Explore an exciting array of printmaking workshops, most of which involve printing simply and easily by hand, including: Moku Hanga Japanese woodcuts, multi-color linocuts, hand-colored woodcuts, monoprints, copper etching, and silk screen printing. You could use any of these methods to design and print holiday and personal cards, or sign up to use the Vandercook Presses at May Day Printing!
Info
