press release: As purple martins have taken flight across two continents to spend springs and summers with us in Wisconsin, so too will we celebrate their return in the backyard of Marsh Haven Nature Center of their long journey there. Join us on June 24 to celebrate our 6th Purple Martin Festival near Waupun and the Horicon Marsh discussing everything relating to martins. Our family of feathered friends will delight us with first hand sightings and sounds of 30 pairs of melodious cheers. We will be in the land of international importance, located at the Marsh Haven Nature Center W10145 State Road 49 Waupun, just north of the Horicon Marsh. A brat fry and activities for both youths and adults will be offered at Marsh Haven Nature Center from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Numerous trails are available for walking, which wind through woods, prairie, and wetland habitats going by a 30-foot observation tower viewing the surrounding landscape. Talks, plenty of martins - whether rain or shine, live camera-showing activity inside a martin cavity, martin-housing vendor & information, silent auction, and if the weather is truly cooperative, a close up view of adult martins will be shown with their nests and through bird banding.

Each year many Wisconsinites anticipate the return of purple martins making a 5,000-mile flight from South America to their backyard from April to the end of June. Purple martins are one of the earliest spring migrants. They are semi-dependent upon people to provide housing & security for their reproduction to be successful. Because of this close association with people, purple martins need managers to be educated to prevent Wisconsin’s sinking purple martin population.

Information is available online from Wisconsin Purple Martin Association or Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun.