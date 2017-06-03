Putt Putt Fore Kids
Vitense Golfland 5501 Schroeder Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Second Annual "Putt-Putt 'Fore' Kids" Mini Golf Fundraiser
Please join us for our Second Annual "Putt-Putt 'Fore' Kids" Charity Mini Golf Event. New this year, we are adding the Par 3 course for all those avid golfers!
Gather your friends, family and coworkers, create a team and come support REACH-A-Child™ with a fun-filled afternoon of mini-golf and Par 3 golf at Vitense Golfland!
Agenda
Registration: 11-Noon
Golf: 12:30-2:15 pm
Announcements: 2:30-3 pm
Event ends: 3 pm
Info
