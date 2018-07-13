× Expand Reloaded

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

Good old rock and roll, classic hits and covers. Main Street Monroe’s Summer Concert series. Tonight’s theme: Space Landing 2018 – in conjunction with the downtown summer theme. Dress like an alien or an astronaut, Captain Kirk, etc. Intermission entertainment with Echoes of Camp Randall (UW Band students doing a 5th Quarter show).