press release: USA | 1984 | 35mm | 92 min.; Director: Alex Cox

Cast: Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, Tracey Walter

In this clever punk comedy that revels in the bizarre, alienated Otto ( Estevez) quits his soulless supermarket job and loses his girlfriend, eventually finding a form of salvation as an apprentice to career repo agent Bud (Stanton, in one of his quintessential roles). Bolstered by some of the best comedic writing of the 80s, and a punk rock score featuring Iggy Pop, The Circle Jerks, and Black Flag, Alex Cox's directorial debut excoriates Los Angeles with playful rage.

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.