press release: Encore premiers their newest production, “Road Trip” in April 2019. A series of vignettes focusing on the places people go and the reasons they are compelled to leave the comfort of home. Modes of transportation include a tour bus excursion, a road trip in a less-than-reliable car with a newly licensed driver, and much more! Directed by Executive Director Schoenhaar and Lead Artistic Associate Heather Renken.

April 26, 27, May 3, 4, 10 & 11 @ 8 pm; One matinee Sunday May 5 @ 2pm.