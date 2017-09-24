press release:

New location: The 2017 Run for Literacy will begin and end at 701 Dane Street, Madison, WI. Help us celebrate our first year in South Madison!

New Course: The course will meander through South Madison. You will make your way through the local neighborhood and onto the city bike paths with volunteers cheering you every step of the way. The course is an out-and-back starting and ending at Literacy Network.

New Registration Website: We are partnering with ChronoTrack and Itiming to bring you registration and timing for this year's event. You will now get your race results and finish line photos even faster!

New Start Time: To better accommodate our neighbors, your start will be at 9:00 am on Sunday morning.

Sunday, September 24; 9:00 am

Literacy Network, 701 Dane Street, Madison, WI 53713