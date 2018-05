press release: Join us for our return trip to Madison at one of the premiere jazz venues in the city. The QuArtet will be playing tunes from their new album, "Walking into a Room" and also will be playing many of Meisel's standards from his Madison Days.

No cover. 21 up show.

Lineup:

Ryan Meisel: Saxophones

Craig Rigby: Piano

David Dinauer: Bass

Jake Polancich: Drums