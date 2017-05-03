SCRATCH Game Design

Wednesday, May 3 & Thursday, May 4

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, Madison, WI, 53711, 266-6385

Work with a professional game designer for two days to your make own video games using Scratch! At the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to play their game as well as the other games created by peers.

For students in grades 4-6. We recommend students be accompanied by an adult. Call 266-6385 to register for the two-day class (May 3 and 4) or register online.