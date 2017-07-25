Securing Marketing Budgets With Bosses & Clients: Two Case Studies

press release: When it comes to marketing success, it typically depends on securing consistent budgets. With short-term victories difficult to achieve, it’s important to secure proper funding for the long haul, and sometimes that means having to convince your boss in creative ways. In this session, you’ll learn a 7-step process for securing marketing budgets, featuring two real-life case studies. You’ll see how people-skills and psychology play a more important role than you might expect, and you'll learn why both businesses doubled their marketing budget in 2017.