RSVP for Selecting & Growing Tropical Orchids

press release: Orchids have a reputation of requiring expert care from growers with deep pockets. Some orchids do require experienced growing skills, but the majority will do well with minimal care. Conservatory Curator John Wirth will discuss how to choose and care for orchids best suited to your home, pocketbook, and skill level. He will also take you behind-the-scenes for a guided tour of the orchid greenhouse to see and hear about Olbrich's orchid collection. Limited space; register early.

Monday, April 16, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 9

Cost: $18/$14 member | Course Number: 10-37