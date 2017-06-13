press release World Elder Abuse Awareness: Shredfest

Tuesday, June 13th 1-2 pm

Prevent financial exploitation and protect your personal identity and information by shredding it! In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Pellitteri Waste Systems is sponsoring a Shredfest event on Tuesday, June 13th from 1-2 pm at 128 E. Olin Ave. So gather those documents and prepare to shred!

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15th and honors victims by becoming informed about one of the most overlooked public health issues in the United States: Elder Abuse. It is a violation of human rights and a significant cause of illness, injury, loss of productivity, isolation and despair. 1 out of 10 community-based elders experience abuse, neglect, or exploitation. However, it is estimated that only 1 in 23 cases are reported. Dane County is proud to work in partnership with public and private agencies in preventing and responding to elder abuse in our community.