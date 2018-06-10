press release: Looking for a way to connect to people and organizations that care about the issues you care about? Wanting to volunteer and put your energy and passion into action? Come to the Social Justice Connections Fair and learn about all the amazing organizations and work going on in our area and find ways to get involved!

Sunday June 10, 2018, 2-6pm (Exhibitors setup 1-2pm), Kromrey Middle School ( A Green Ribbon Award School!), 7009 Donna Drive

FEATURING: Special Guest Performing Artist Native Bill Miller, a three-time Grammy Award winner!

This event is free and open to the public.