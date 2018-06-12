Space Junk from the Moon to the Midwest

press release: Lecture by Dr. Ruth Rand, Fellow of the Institute for Research in the Humanities

The things that humanity has put into space have a way of not staying put—whether crashing into each other in orbit or falling back to Earth, space junk can pose significant risks for both the space industry and for everyday individuals on the ground. This talk will explore how space junk became an environmental problem, who raised the alarm along the way, and why you should care. We will also discuss the unique part Wisconsin has played in the messy history of waste in space.