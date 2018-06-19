Square Foot & Raised Bed Gardening

press release: Square-foot gardening has been around since the 1970s. Mel Bartholomew wrote the original square-foot gardening book and now has a new version out, which is just as popular as the first one. This is a simple system based on 4x4 foot raised beds divided into simple one-foot square grids that are raised from the ground.

A certified Master Gardener Volunteer from the Dane Co. UW-Extension will give you ideas for creating your own square-foot gardening beds, a recipe for square-foot garden soil, selecting and growing your plants, and successfully harvesting your crops. You will also hear techniques for raised-bed gardening and types of raised bed gardens, like the pizza garden that’s popular with kids.

Speakers are graduates of the Dane County UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program which trains community volunteers in a broad range of horticultural subjects so they can bring this knowledge to the public.