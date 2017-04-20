press release: What’s funnier than democracy? That’s the question a monthly comedy election event has been asking in the basement of The Rigby every third Thursday of the month since November. At Stand-Up Democracy four comedy delegates perform a short set of their best material, and it’s up to the audience to decide who will get both an extended set and eternal comedy glory (for the evening). Results of text and online voting are displayed live --but just like any other functioning democracy money might turn this election upside-down! This may not be what democracy looks like, but it comes really close if you ask us.

This month's event features prominent local and regional comedians Gena Gephart (Chicago), Turner Barrowman (Minneapolis), Martin Henn, and Rich D'Amore. Hosted by Esteban Touma

No cover

Follow Stand-Up Democracy for more information.