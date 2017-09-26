× Expand Nigel Bland Steuart Pincombe

press release: On Tuesday September 26, at 7:00pm internationally-recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe will bring together two of the finer things in life: Bach and Beer. While sipping on their favorite brews at Next Door Brewing in Madison audience members will discover the connections between the art of brewing and the art of playing the music of Bach. Just as many brewers follow a recipe that was used hundreds of years ago, Steuart's approach to playing Bach also looks back on old “recipes” and methods of playing. The program of Bach’s Cello Suites will be interlaced with short explanations of Steuart’s historical, interpretive approach along with comments from the brewery on the historical brewing method of each beer. Each of the three suites will be paired with one of Next Door’s own brews. Concert-goers wanting to enjoy dinner at Next Door Brewery should arrive early, as there will be limited table seating during the concert.

The concert is part of Music in Familiar Spaces, a project that is binging the highest level of classical music performance to homes, churches, cafés, bars, or any place where community already exists. One of the aims of the Music in Familiar Spaces project is to make classical music accessible to a wide and varied audience. This is accomplished not only by performing in familiar, comfortable and untraditional spaces, but by designing programs that invite the audience to experience the music in a new and engaging way. The audience is also asked to name-their-own-ticket-price for the concert, paying what they can afford and what they deem the concert is worth (beer is sold separately). Steuart will be in Madison to co-direct the Madison Bach Musician’s program: Bach & Vivaldi: Imitation.

About Steuart: Steuart Pincombe's career as a cellist has brought him to leading halls and festivals across North America and Europe and he has been named by the Strad Magazine as a “superb solo cellist” and a “gorgeous player [with] perfect intonation, imaginative phrasing” by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Highlights of Steuart's recent concert seasons include being a featured soloist with Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop (DE), festival appearances with Ensemble Ausonia (BE), performing with Holland Baroque Society (NL) for King Willem Alexander of The Netherlands, appearing as soloist at the Amsterdam Cello Bienalle (NL), and co-founding Oerknal! (a contemporary music collective, NL). His concert 'Bach&Beer' was selected by the Cleveland Plain Dealer as one of the 'Top 10 Classical Events of 2014' and a concert in which he appeared as soloist with Rene Schiffer and Apollo's Fire was numbered in London's '5 Best Classical Music Moments of 2014' according to The Telegraph (UK). In 2015-2016, Steuart toured North American for one year bringing classical music to new spaces and audiences in a project he started called Music in Familiar Spaces. He holds a BM in modern cello and a MM in viola da gamba and baroque cello from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

Tuesday, September 26, 7:00-9:00pm (arrive earlier for dinner), Next Door Brewing Co., 2439 Atwood Ave.

Name-your-own-ticket-price (at the door), plus the cost of beer