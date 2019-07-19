press release: Steven Davis, a professor of political science and environmental studies at Edgewood College in Madison, has written a new book titled In Defense of Public Lands, a comprehensive argument for why public land ought to remain firmly in the public's hands.

Debates continue to rage over the merits or flaws of public land and whether or not it should be privatized — or at least radically reconfigured in some way. In Defense of Public Lands offers a comprehensive refutation of the market-oriented arguments. Steven Davis passionately advocates that public land ought to remain firmly in the public’s hands. He reviews empirical data and theoretical arguments from biological, economic, and political perspectives in order to build a case for why our public lands are an invaluable and irreplaceable asset for the American people.

July 19, 2018, 7 p.m. -- Barnes and Noble - East Towne Mall, Madison, co-sponsored by UW Arboretum. (A portion of sales during book event will benefit the Arboretum.)