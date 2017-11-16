Stone Soup/Godspell Jr.

November 16-17 - 7:00pm; November 18 - 2:00pm

Stone Soup: Two hungry soldiers stumble on a town filled with disgruntled neighbors. Using their imaginations, the soldiers trick the townsfolk into donating seasonings for their legendary Stone Soup, which they have convinced the townsfolk is a delicacy beyond measure.

Godspell Jr.: A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.