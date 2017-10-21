FAMILY EVENT: Join Children's Theater of Madison for Storybook Magic! In this engaging and interactive story time, children and their families will use imagination and creativity to bring the Halloween-themed story, Room on the Broom to life through drama based activities. This action-packed book by Julie Donaldson revolves around a kind witch's cat who becomes jealous when she invites a dog, a bird and a frog for a ride on her broom. Afterwards, students will make their very own "magic" wand to take home! This story is best suited for ages 4 and up.