Successful Sourdough

press release:

13 and older; adult supervision required

Fee: $22 for Owners; $32 for non-owners

Join traditional food aficionado Linda Conroy for this practical workshop. You will learn to start, feed and maintain a sourdough starter. We will explore the best flour as well as proofing and baking techniques. Participants will leave with a starter, recipes and the confidence to make delicious baked goods at home. **Please bring a pint jar to take your starter home.**

Payment is required at registration; please register by stopping at the Willy West Customer Service desk or calling (608) 284-7800.