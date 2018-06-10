press release: Be a part of the first ever Suffrage Run & Walk this June 10, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin! The event is being offered by an all-volunteer group of Wisconsin residents as an ‘unofficial’ community run and walk. The goal is to celebrate the fact that Wisconsin was the 1st state to ratify the 19th Amendment recognizing women’s right to vote on June 10, 1919. Participants can either join a 1.9 kilometer walk or 19 kilometer run starting from the UW-Madison campus and ending near the State Capitol Square. Both walkers and runners can register in advance at www.suffragerun.org or the day-off. Participants that register online by June 1 and make at least a $30 donation will be guaranteed a t-shirt. For those who register and make a minimum $30 donation after June 1, we expect to have a t-shirt for you on the event day, but cannot guarantee it in time for the event. Email size preferences (and address if you want it mailed after June 10) to suffragerun@gmail.com. 100% of funds raised from the SuffrageRun & Walk will be donated to the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the ACLU of Wisconsin to advance their ongoing work to support voters in Wisconsin.

Runners begin at their time of choice between 10:00 and 11:00am (in order to finish between 12:00 and 1:00pm). Walkers begin promptly at 11:30am. Individuals participate at their own risk. Note – no official time keeping, water stations or emergency medical support will be on site for runners this year. Next year, for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in Wisconsin we hope to provide these common features of professional operated runs. This year, we are simply a group of friends and neighbors gathering to follow in the footsteps of those brave souls who 99 years ago changed our state and country for the better. All participants run and walk at their own risk. For the full program schedule and detailed route maps, visit www.suffragerun.org. Send direct inquires to suffragerun@gmail.com.

10:00am T-shirt pickup is available in front of Sterling Hall, 475 N. Charter St, Madison WI, 53706. Runners may start their run anytime after 10am (but before 11am) depending on their pace. The goal is to have all runners finished at the 30 on the Square meeting point before 12:30pm. See the map below for course details.

11:30am Walk begins, starting from Sterling Hall, 475 N. Charter St, Madison WI, 53706. Walkers will proceed together down Bascom Hill and along State Street and end at the 30 on the Square meeting point just off the Capitol Square.

12:00-1:00 As runners and walkers arrive at the 30 on the Square meeting point, they will be greeted by a small celebration with light refreshments.