Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

AUGUST 23, 4–7 p.m.

Back to School Block Party • Bring the kiddos down for one last hurrah before school begins! Meet UW-Madison and community organizations as we play lawn games, make art, and pedal our way to a smoothie! Jam out to Bahama Bob and his tropical beats! There’s sure to be something for everyone!