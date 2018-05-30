press release: Sundae + Mr. Goessl, features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss (Earshot Magazine's Vocalist of the Year) and Seattle's busiest freelance guitarist, Jason Goessl. This charming husband/wife duo incorporates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious chops in their act and were awarded Best Jazz Act of 2017 from Seattle Weekly. Established in 2014, this industrious couple has produced 5 albums and booked 9 national tours while enjoying "living the dream" as full-time musicians. In a word, this act is delightful.

"When You're Smiling" by Sundae + Mr. Goessl