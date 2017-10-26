press release: Virginia-based Super Doppler’s Moonlight Anthems is a raucous blend of soul, roots, and rock that tips its cap equally to Levon and Lennon. The 2017 album builds off the wave of critical success garnered by the band’s self-recorded and released eponymous 2015 debut, which Pop Matters hailed for its "propulsive soul energy," The Huffington Post described as "Chicago meets the Grateful Dead meets The Band," and RVA Magazine raved had "not only revived, but given a psychedelic face-lift to the soundtrack of the dancehalls of the '50s and '60s." The record offered but a taste of Super Doppler’s ecstatic live show, which began to draw sell-out crowds across the region and earned the band a slew of high profile festival slots everywhere from Firefly to Floyd Fest. On Moonlight Anthems, ornately detailed arrangements and lush orchestrations make each track like opening the door to another room in an eccentrically curated mansion; the discoveries are impossible to predict, but each is more fantastic than the last.