Tandem Press 30th Anniversary Sale

press release: On Saturday May 20th, hundred of original, artist-signed, fine art prints will be available for sale at discounts 20-60% off the regular list price!

Take advantage of these special one day only prices to assemble or expand your art collection. All prints created by Tandem Press are limited editions, and purchases will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so come early to ensure you don't miss out!

A list of artworks included in the sale will be posted at 5pm on May 19th at www.tandempress.wisc.edu/30th- anniversary-sale