Tattoo Candles

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

MAKERS, CRAFTERS & DOERS: Brighten a brisk fall night with beautiful crafted candles. Join stylist and blogger Katrina Simyab from Inspo and Co. and learn how to transform temporary tattoos, glitter and glue into a stylish candle that will have all your friends asking where you bought it. These trendy candles can create relaxing vibes in your own space or be given as a gift. All supplies provided will be provided, just be ready to DIY like a designer! This event is perfect for those ages 12 and up.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-286-3150
