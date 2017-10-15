Tattoo Candles

MAKERS, CRAFTERS & DOERS: Brighten a brisk fall night with beautiful crafted candles. Join stylist and blogger Katrina Simyab from Inspo and Co. and learn how to transform temporary tattoos, glitter and glue into a stylish candle that will have all your friends asking where you bought it. These trendy candles can create relaxing vibes in your own space or be given as a gift. All supplies provided will be provided, just be ready to DIY like a designer! This event is perfect for those ages 12 and up.