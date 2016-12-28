Thursday, Feb. 23, 7-8 pm

Lower Level Archer Rooms, Middleton Public Library

Are you an amazing teen chef who works well under pressure? Sign up to compete in our Teen Chopped event! Competition is limited to grades 6-12, but all ages welcome to watch the event! Winning teen chef will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. All materials will be provided, and a professional chef from Lombardino’s will be one of our official judges. Please register on our online Events Calendar or by calling (608)827-7402.