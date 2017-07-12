The Art and Intricacies of Recruiting

press release: The act of recruiting has changed a lot over the past 10 years, and whether you’re a hiring manager or candidate, understanding how it works is key to success. Join Taura Prosek, leadership coach and career strategist, to learn about various recruitment models, sourcing strategies, timelines, and recruiter success measures to increase your effectiveness, whether you are hiring or getting hired. Taura will moderate a panel made up of Steve Sturm, talent acquisition leader at American Family Insurance, and Jennifer Winding, director, executive search at The QTI Group, to share their insights and answer the questions you’ve always wanted to ask!