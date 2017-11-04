press release: Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

This inspiring film, featuring an all African-American cast, is based on real people who fought in World War I. It tells the story of a fighter ace breaking through racial barriers to serve the nation and his return to the U.S. after the war. Sponsored by Goodman’s Jewelers.

The special screening of The Flying Ace is a longer feature film, which may not be appropriate for children and will not include vaudeville acts or door prizes.

Overture Center’s Duck Soup Cinema is a silent film series celebrating the heritage and legacy of Capitol Theater, originally built for silent film and opened in 1928.

“It’s been an honor to grow this program from an idea to a full-blown series,” said Rudy Lienau, Overture’s VP of Operations and Duck Soup Cinema programmer. “Keeping an art form such as this alive and thriving within the historical Capitol Theater for our community is a privilege. The fact that we still have the original Grand Barton Organ in its original home really helps maintain the genuineness of the program.”

Local vaudeville-style acts open for a silent film screening. Each show features a skilled organist who mirrors the actors’ emotions on the magnificent Grand Barton Organ, just as it was done in 1928.