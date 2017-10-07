The Freshman

press release:

Saturday, October 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. | CT

This hilarious Harold Lloyd comedy tells the story of a college freshman trying to become popular by joining the school football team. It remains one of Lloyd's most successful films and was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” Sponsored by Goodman’s Jewelers.

Overture Center’s Duck Soup Cinema is a silent film series celebrating the heritage and legacy of Capitol Theater, originally built for silent film and opened in 1928.

“It’s been an honor to grow this program from an idea to a full-blown series,” said Rudy Lienau, Overture’s VP of Operations and Duck Soup Cinema programmer. “Keeping an art form such as this alive and thriving within the historical Capitol Theater for our community is a privilege. The fact that we still have the original Grand Barton Organ in its original home really helps maintain the genuineness of the program.”

Local vaudeville-style acts open for a silent film screening. Each show features a skilled organist who mirrors the actors’ emotions on the magnificent Grand Barton Organ, just as it was done in 1928.