The Greatest Brunch on Earth

press release: Enjoy a savory brunch buffet with complimentary mimosas and bloody marys. Brunch is served at 11:30 and entertainment begins at 11:45, with performances by Atlas Improv Co. and local youth talent Jeremiah Eenigenburg, and hosted by Emcee Tim Sauers of Overture Center for the Arts. You won’t want to miss this fun and entertaining event to benefit Fair Wisconsin Education Fund!

Emcee | Tim Sauers is Vice President of Programming & Community Engagement for Overture Center for the Arts in Madison. He is recognized for providing creative direction, leveraging extensive relationships in the industry to create a diverse range of programming to engage the community on multiple levels. He received his BA in Communication and Theatre Arts from Susquehanna University and holds MA degrees in Theatre Direction from Michigan State University and in Interdisciplinary Arts from Columbia College Chicago. Tim is a member of the Broadway League and is a current Tony Awards voter. Tim serves as one of the hosts on WORT FM’s Sunday program “Better Living Through Showtunes” and is known among Wisconsin high schools as creator of The Tommy Awards.

Music | Jeremiah Eenigenburg is a Senior at Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart in Madison. He has been interested in musical theater since the 8th grade and has been an active member of the Madison theater community ever since. A member of the Overture Center Tommy Ensemble, Jeremiah has performed at numerous public events including Kristin Chenoweth’s appearance at Overture, Cocktails with Tim, and UW Badger basketball games. He has appeared in Madison Opera productions of Dead Man Walking and La Boheme, and played the roles of Jack in Into the Woods and Charlie Brown in You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at school and the House Theater at Edgewood.

Comedy | Atlas Improv Co. was founded in early 2004 by Mary Parmentier and Bryan Judkins. Their dream was to explore and innovate beyond what was familiar. In the mid 1980s, as ComedySportz-Madison, we performed mainly short-form, a type of improvisational theatre where a show is segmented into five-to-ten-minute scenes and games. We loved what we were doing, and, during that time, we developed one of the show formats that we still perform today. It’s as engaging for audiences and performers as ever. As managers, Parmentier and Judkins sought a creative environment that challenged and fulfilled us artistically and realized that short-form wasn’t enough. In 2004, they launched Atlas Improv Co. The active members of ComedySportz-Madison followed Parmentier and Judkins to do something new and amazing, and today, Atlas Improv fosters an expert in each of its players. In story arc, character building, or pure wit, every performer is a master.