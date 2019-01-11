press release: Have you ever wondered what goes on backstage? Originally produced in 2009, and updated for our 2018/19 repertory company, “The Green Room” explores the sometimes tenuous relationships of a venerable tech crew and the actors they support. It’s raucous, rough around the edges and pretty funny (for onlookers). (Not intended for young children. Seriously.)

January 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday, January 20 @ 2pm.