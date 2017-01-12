Upstart Crows Productions presents James Goldman's The Lion in Winter - A king, a queen, three want-to-be heirs, a mistress and a rival king come together for Christmas in 1183. Wit, war, wine, and women at the height of the age of chivalry.

Performances January 12, 13 and 14, 7:00pm to 10:00pm at Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, 1501 Gilbert Rd, Madison, WI 53711. Donations taken at the door. For more information, contact upstartcrowstheatre@gmail.com or call 608-827-9482.