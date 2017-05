WUD Lakeside Cinema: An underwater princess makes a bad bargain to meet a landlocked prince, in this animated Disney film. G, 1989. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6