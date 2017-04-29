press release: The Mediums is a gallery reading where five mediums work together on stage to bring messages of encouragement and direction from spirits to the audience. Mediums include Jennifer Lloyd, Scotty Rorek, Jonna Kay, Ian Mcloughlin, and Mike Pozorski.

Times:

6:00 pm Doors open for seating and shopping

6:30-9:30 pm Show (20 minute intermission)

9:30-10:00 pm Meet & Greet with The Mediums

Price: $40