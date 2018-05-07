press release: RELEASE PARTY for The Music of the Soul Lives On, by UW creative writing alumnus Henry Mackaman (1991-2013)

On Monday, May 7, at the Best Western Inntowner Ballroom (2424 University Ave), please join Beaver’s Pond Press for a reading, concert, and book release party in celebration of Henry Mackaman’s The Music of the Soul Lives On. The event will feature recent winners of the annual Henry Douglas Mackaman Undergraduate Writer’s Award.

The Music of the Soul Lives On: A Henry Mackaman Experience has been named a finalist in the anthology category of the INDIE Book of the Year Awards, sponsored by Foreword Reviews. The book has also been named a finalist in the interior design category of the Midwest Book Awards, sponsored by the Midwest Independent Book Publishing Association (MIPA).

Henry Mackaman died in April 2013 after contracting bacterial meningitis during his third year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was pursuing a double major in Economics and English. One month after his death at their commencement ceremony, the University awarded him a posthumous degree, waiving the one credit he was short. Henry was a writer, a DJ at WSUM Madison, and a guitarist in Phantom Vibration. The Music of the Soul Lives On features over 300 pages of his work, including 17 poems, 3 screenplays, 12 short stories and more. One notable piece of his speculative fiction is “Tom Copper’s Wax Graveyard,” a story about a man who discovers an otherworldly connection when he presses ashes into albums.