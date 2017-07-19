press release:

USA | 1973 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: John Flynn

Cast: Robert Duvall, Joe Don Baker, Karen Black

When career criminal Earl (Duvall) is released from prison, he learns he is a target of a syndicate who own a bank Earl robbed. Teaming up with old pals Cody (Baker) and Bett (Black), Earl tries to beat the mob at their own game. The cast of this stripped-down crime story is positively teeming with film noir icons: Timothy Carey, Marie Windsor, Jane Greer, Elisha Cook, Richard Jaeckel, and, in one of his final movies, the great Robert Ryan. An adaptation of one of several “Parker” novels by Donald E. Westlake (writing as Richard Stark), The Outfit is a spiritual sequel of sorts to John Boorman’s Point Blank (1967).

WESTLAKE ON FILM: The celebrated American writer Donald E. Westlake (1933-2008) was a prolific author of precision-crafted crime novels, short stories and screenplays. Known for his wicked sense of humor and often loveable criminal heroes, Westlake had his works adapted many times for the big and small screen both in Hollywood and Europe. Over six Wednesdays this summer, we’ll present an exciting variety of movies derived from Westlake’s published works, plus films with original screenplays by Westlake himself. Note: While the series includes Jean-Luc Godard’s Made in U.S.A. and The Outfit, two excellent and very different adaptations of Westlake’s “Parker” novels (written under the pseudonym Richard Stark), John Boorman’s superb Point Blank (1967) was not immediately available for our calendar. A 35mm print of Point Blank will screen in our fall series on September 9, 2017.

