The Post
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Post (2018). Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in a drama about a cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government. Biography, Drama, History. Rated PG-13, 116 min.
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies