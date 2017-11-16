The Unknown Craftsman: Creating, and Re-creating, Furniture designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

A Wright Design lecture by Alan Anderson in partnership with the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s Working Lives Project

Mr. Anderson will share how he studied the history of furniture making at the Darwin Martin House, including the iconic barrel chairs, in order to learn the original craftsmen’s woodworking techniques necessary to recreate these works of art.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

