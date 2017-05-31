The Whoopensocker Show
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Theatre LILA and UW-Madison School of Education present The Whoopensocker Show! Celebrating the writing and creativity of third grade students from MMSD elementary schools. In a six-week theatre residency Whoopensocker teaching artists engaged 3rd grade classrooms in Sandburg, Lincoln and Emerson Elementary schools to explore exercises in creativity, expression, writing and collaboration.
