press release: At Tinkergarten, families meet outdoors to connect and learn through play. In this free trial, the leader will facilitate an expert-designed play scenario, allowing children of various ages and needs to explore, problem solve, communicate, collaborate, and create together. Registration is required. Age Range: 18 months-5 years

4:15 pm, June 12 & 19; 9:30 am, June 19, 26, Tenney Park

FREE (but registration is required)