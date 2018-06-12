Tinkergarten

Google Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 iCalendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00

RSVP

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: At Tinkergarten, families meet outdoors to connect and learn through play. In this free trial, the leader will facilitate an expert-designed play scenario, allowing children of various ages and needs to explore, problem solve, communicate, collaborate, and create together. Registration is required. Age Range: 18 months-5 years

4:15 pm, June 12 & 19; 9:30 am, June 19, 26, Tenney Park

FREE (but registration is required)

Info
Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
RSVP
Google Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 iCalendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-12 16:15:00 Google Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 09:30:00 iCalendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 09:30:00 Google Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 16:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 16:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 16:15:00 iCalendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-19 16:15:00 Google Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-26 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-26 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-26 09:30:00 iCalendar - Tinkergarten - 2018-06-26 09:30:00