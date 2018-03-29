RSVP for Top Fifty Plants for Birds in Wisconsin

press release: Learn about some of the best native plants to attract Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, American Goldfinches, Eastern Bluebirds, Indigo Buntings, Cedar Waxwings, various wood-warblers, and more. Mariette Nowak, author of Birdscaping in the Midwest, will discuss how to select the right plants for your location and birds you wish to attract. Preferred habitats for these birds will also be included, along with tips on planting and maintaining your bird-friendly garden. For adults and youth (ages 14 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Saturday, April 7, 1-2:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 29

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-32