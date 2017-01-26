press release: Victor Wooten is one of the most renowned bass players in history. In fact, the New York Times voted him one of the Top Ten Bassists of all time. Wooten is currently touring in a trio that features Dennis Chambers on drums and Bob Franceschini on saxophone. The trio will perform at the Stoughton Opera House on Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 pm. Reserve tickets for this show at the Stoughton Opera House Box Office, online, or by phone. Tickets $35.

The members of the Victor Wooten Trio are all lifelong musicians. Victor Wooten started playing bass in the family band at five years old; Bob Franceschini played with Tito Puente as early as 17 or 18 years old; Dennis Chambers was gigging in Baltimore-area nightclubs by the age of six. This trio brings decades of collective experience and a staggering display of technical skill to the stage.

Wooten is known for his jaw-dropping bass solos. He toured worldwide as a founding member of the super-group Bela Fleck and the Flecktones and has since garnered recognition and awards for his solo recordings including being voted bassist of the year in Bass Player Magazine’s readers poll three times (the only person to win it more than once).

Dennis Chambers is known for his speed and technique as a highly musical and groove-oriented drummer. He has recorded and performed with John Scofield, George Duke, Brecker Brothers, Santana, Parliament/Funkadelic, John McLaughlin, Niacin, Mike Stern, CAB, Greg Howe, and many others.

American jazz saxophonist, songwriter, and arranger Bob Franceschini has appeared on more than eighty albums of artists such as Mike Stern, Paul Simon, and Willie Colón. Franceschini tours worldwide, enjoying great popularity across Europe and Japan.

It will be a genuine treat to see these prolific artists perform together in this historic space. Expect tight grooves with mind-blowing solos and incomparable technical expertise.